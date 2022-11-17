Packers to unveil LeRoy Butler's name on façade inside Lambeau Field during Titans game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — He is the first NFL player in pro football history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks and the beloved defensive player even created the Lambeau Leap!

We're talking about the one and only LeRoy Butler. Overcoming hardship and adversity have been the pathways by which Butler has come to understand the need for giving back.

His remarkable journey from the devastating hardship of poverty to acknowledgment as one of the greatest athletes in professional football history is as intensely personal as it is universally compelling.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams caught up with the Pro Football Hall of Famer to discuss a documentary that's being done about his life journey and the big celebration that will happen during halftime of the Packer vs. Titan game on Thursday night.

