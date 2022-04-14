Packers sign former Raven's wide receiver Sammy Watkins: Reports

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed a wide receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Packers signed former Raven's wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Watkins back in 2014. After three years with them, he signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $48 million. In 2021, he signed a $6 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

That season, he had 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

