Packers sign former Raven's wide receiver Sammy Watkins: Reports

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 14:32:21-04

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed a wide receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Packers signed former Raven's wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Watkins back in 2014. After three years with them, he signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $48 million. In 2021, he signed a $6 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

That season, he had 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

