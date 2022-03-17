Reports: Green Bay Packers trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN reports.

The Packers are trading Adams for two prime 2022 picks. This includes the Raiders' first-round pick.

🏈Raiders get Davante Adams.



🏈Packers get two 2022 picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are giving Adams a five-year contract.

It is expected that the Raiders and Davante Adams will be able to work out a long-term agreement to keep him in Las Vegas, where he now will be reunited with his college teammate Derek Carr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

According to ESPN reports, the Packers were willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are now offering with the new deal. Adams reportedly preferred to play elsewhere.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero says Aaron Rodgers was reportedly aware of trade talks surrounding Adams before the deal was completed.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was aware of trade talks surrounding Davante Adams in recent days before the blockbuster deal was completed, per sources. It appeared the deal was dead Wednesday; it came back to life and now Adams is about to join the #Raiders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport says Rodgers knew Adams would never play for the Packers again.

While Aaron Rodgers was negotating his contract, he knew Davante Adams would never play for the #Packers again. The situation was too far gone. Something had to give. And when Adams informed GB he wasn’t playing on the tag, talks got fired up. Now, Adams will be on the #Raiders. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

🤯🤯🤯 — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 17, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

