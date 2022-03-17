Watch
Reports: Green Bay Packers trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

Chris O'Meara/AP
NFC wide receiver Davante Adams, of the Green Bay Packers, (17) gestures after scoring a touchcdown, during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 6:40 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 20:29:21-04

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN reports.

The Packers are trading Adams for two prime 2022 picks. This includes the Raiders' first-round pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are giving Adams a five-year contract.

According to ESPN reports, the Packers were willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are now offering with the new deal. Adams reportedly preferred to play elsewhere.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero says Aaron Rodgers was reportedly aware of trade talks surrounding Adams before the deal was completed.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport says Rodgers knew Adams would never play for the Packers again.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

