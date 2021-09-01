Watch
Packers-Saints Week 1 game to take place in Jacksonville, reports say

Patrick Semansky/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Fans arriving at the Superdome in New Orleans to watch the Saints. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New Orleans Saints
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 12:13:04-04

JACKSONVILLE — Reports say the New Orleans Saints season opener against the Packers will take place in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field. The after-effects of Hurricane Ida are cause for the change in location. The major storm left four people dead and millions without power.

This comes after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the game was not expected to take place in New Orleans.

The Saints themselves evacuated to Dallas on Friday, where they have been practicing in the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, according to NBC Sports.

The game is still set to take place on Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

