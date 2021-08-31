Could Hurricane Ida force relocation of Week 1 Packers-Saints game?

The destructive force of Hurricane Ida has left at least four people dead, and one million people in the Louisiana area without power.

The after-effects of this major storm will impact many areas of life in the weeks to come, potentially including the location of the scheduled Week 1 match-up between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, currently set to be played in hard-hit New Orleans on Sunday, September 12.

"A lot of things from a priority standpoint are more important for our city," Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday, according to columnist Jeff Duncan. "We fully anticipate starting the season with Green Bay, and the question is where will it be at?"

Payton added that the team would have a "Plan B" if the Caesars Superdome is not ready to host NFL football.

Meanwhile, the NFL "continues to monitor developments" from Hurricane Ida, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says.

The Saints themselves evacuated to Dallas on Friday, where they have been practicing in the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, according to NBC Sports.

The one location where we know the game will most likely NOT be played? Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"I don't see that happening," Payton said Monday.

