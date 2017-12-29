Packers rule out WRs Adams, Nelson for finale against Lions

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:27PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that guard Jahri Evans (knee), tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) would miss the game Sunday at Detroit.
The Packers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sidelined nine games because of a collarbone injury.