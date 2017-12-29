Packers "party house" for sale in Green Bay

It's an abode any hardcore Packers fan would love. A home dubbed the "Packers Party House" has been listed for sale in Green Bay.

The house sits at 910 Stadium Drive, and according to the listing, it's one of only six homes to connect to the parking lot of Lambeau Field, only 150 feet away from the stadium.

The property is listed at $1 million, although records show that the house last sold for $285,000 in December 2011.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that the current owner is former Facebook executive and Green Bay native Chris Murphy, and that he's willing to accept either bitcoin or ethereum for the sale.

In other words, if you're a Packers fan with deep pockets, your tailgate just got that much better.