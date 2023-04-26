It's official: Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet. Learn the confirmed details of the trade from the Packers

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Green Bay Packers confirmed on Wednesday details about the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets.

According to a news release, the Packers will receive a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in 2023 and a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023.

Rodgers is already in New York today, holding a press conference with the Jets. Watch:

During the press conference, Rodgers said a few things, according to TMJ4's Delaney Brey:

Rodgers says he’ll be in practice tomorrow (in New York).

Rodgers jokes about the Jets “smoking” them last year. So he knew they had a really good team.

Rodgers says only Broadway Joe can wear number 12 so he didn’t even consider wearing it for the Jets. He's going with number 8 from his college days.



The Jets also put out a release about the now-official trade. Rodgers merchandise is already online.

Read the full Packers announcement about Rodgers below:

The Green Bay Packers have traded QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Packers will receive a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in 2023 and a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Wednesday.



“Aaron had an incredible career with the Packers,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays. He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness – his willingness to play through pain. He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We were proud to have had him as the leader of our team through his impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community.



"We wish Aaron well in New York and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12, celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade.”



“We are eternally grateful for all that Aaron gave the Packers the last 18 years,” said Gutekunst. “While he undoubtedly will be remembered as one of the best players in our franchise’s storied history for all his accomplishments on the field, it is his competitive greatness, leadership and toughness that make him such a special player and person. The daily expectations he placed on himself and his teammates were instrumental in all that we accomplished during a special era of Packers football. We wish Aaron nothing but success and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay in the future and celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”



“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. “I will always be grateful for our time together, both on and off the field. The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated. His drive for competitive greatness and the standards he set for everyone, including himself, made our team better. Ultimately, he made me a better coach. I will never forget his post-practice interactions with our families. His ability to connect with kids, including my own, was a great example for our locker room. He was and will always be a great representative of the ‘G’ and what it means to be a Green Bay Packer!”



Rodgers, a first-round pick by the Packers (No. 24 overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft, played in 230 regular-season games (third most in team history) with 223 starts and started 21 of 22 postseason contests he played in for Green Bay (2005-22). His 18 seasons playing for the Packers are the most in franchise history. With Rodgers as the starting quarterback over the past 15 seasons, Green Bay made the playoffs 11 times, won the division eight times and won a Super Bowl title. He registered a team-record 475 career passing TDs, the third most in NFL history by a QB with a single franchise (Tom Brady, 541 with New England; Drew Brees, 491 with New Orleans) and the fifth-most overall in league history.



Rodgers ranks No. 1 in NFL history in TD/INT ratio (4.52, 475/105) and interception percentage (1.37) and No. 2 in career passer rating (103.6). He also ranks in the top 10 in league history in completions (No. 8 with 5,001), passing yards (No. 9 with 59,055) and 300-yard passing games (No. 6 with 69). Rodgers has posted five of the eight seasons in league history with 500-plus passing attempts and five or fewer INTs (2014, 2018-21). He has led the league in passer rating four times in his career, joining Steve Young (six times), Roger Staubach (four) and Ken Anderson (four) as the only players to lead the NFL in rating at least four times since 1970. Rodgers has posted the top two single-season marks for passer rating in league history (122.5 in 2011, 121.5 in 2020). He has led the league in INT percentage an NFL-record six times in his career (2009, 2014, 2018-21), with his streak of four straight seasons (2018-21) the longest in league history.



Rodgers was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one of two QBs (Brady) selected to the team by the HOF’s 48-member selection committee. He is one of only five players in NFL history to win consecutive Most Valuable Player awards from The Associated Press and ranks No. 2 with four AP MVPs (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), trailing only Manning (five). Rodgers was also named MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America four times (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), tying him with Manning for the most in the history of the PFWA. Rodgers earned AP All-Pro honors five times (first team in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, second team in 2012) and was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times in his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2018-21), passing Brett Favre and T Forrest Gregg for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Packer.







Rodgers holding his new Jets jersey:

Full coverage of Rodgers leaving the Packers for the Jets:

Aaron Rodgers arrives at New York Jets facility: See the video

By Julia Marshall, April 26, 2023

The trade is happening, he has said his goodbyes, and now, Aaron Rodgers has officially arrived in New York.

The New York Jets shared a video on Twitter Wednesday morning of the former Packers quarterback arriving at the Jets facility. The caption was simple, "He's here."

Rodgers' arrival comes two days after NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the Packers and Jets have agreed to a trade.

The teams swapped first-round picks for this year. The Packers will also get a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

A New York Jets chairman, Woody Johnson, also shared a clip of Rodgers arriving saying, "Welcome to 1 Jets Dr."

So that's it, other than making the trade official, Rodgers is gone. He even posted his goodbye to Green Bay.

He thanked his coaches, teammates, and other Packers staff alongside the fans, to whom he said, "To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB."

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay as he heads to Jets

By Madison Goldbeck, April 25, 2023

Aaron Rodgers shared his gratitude towards Green Bay online Tuesday as he parts ways with the Packers and heads to the New York Jets.

On Monday, news broke that after six weeks of waiting, the Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers.

NFL insider Adam Schefter first shared on Twitter trade compensation details. The teams swapped first-round picks for this year. The Packers will also get a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Rodgers shared ten photos highlighting his 17 seasons with the Packers and a message of thanks.

"I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the (Packers), our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote in part. "I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime."

Rodgers also noted his gratitude for the fans.

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB," he wrote.

Rodgers' introductory press conference with the Jets will be on Wednesday.

This is the second time in 14 years that the Packers traded a quarterback to the Jets. In 2009, the Packers traded Favre to the Jets.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

END OF AN ERA: Packers trade Rodgers to the Jets

The Green Bay Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, according to reports.

The Packers have not confirmed any details about the trade yet.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Twitter Monday afternoon trade compensation details. The teams swapped first-round picks for this year. The Packers will also get a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said during a news conference Monday the trade is not yet finalized.

This is the second time in 14 years that the Packers traded a quarterback to the Jets. In 2009, the Packers traded Favre to the Jets.

The news comes after Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show earlier this year and announced he intended to play for the Jets.

The Packers quarterback said Green Bay will always have a place in his heart.

"That place is always going to be really really special to me, as are those fans," Rodgers said. "I love you Green Bay, thank you. We'll meet again."

Another major domino foreshadowing the deal came when the Jets reached an agreement with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Jets may also have their eye on Randall Cobb.

