Packers Predict: Green Bay Packers launch online game with cash prizes

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are hearing up for the season and to get fans excited, they launched a new online game!

The game, called Packers Predict, allows fans to predict various gameday outcomes, with several weekly questions that focus on the upcoming game. In a news release, the Packers gave an example question, how many total passing yards will the Packers have against their opponent?

During the regular season, the three highest-scoring players online will win weekly prizes including cash, autographed items, and gift cards. Players' scores will also add up week to week, with the overall winner at the end of the season winning 2,000 and a VIP gameday experience, including a hotel stay.

There will also be cash prizes for the top points earners in the preseason, the first nine weeks, and the last nine weeks. The preseason winner will get $500, while the other two awards are $1,000.

As part of the game, players will be asked two questions each week. The first comes before the Packers game that week, and the other comes at halftime. The pregame round opens for play at 9 a.m. three days before kickoff each week and closes five minutes before each week’s kickoff. The halftime round opens at the end of the second quarter and closes at the start of the third quarter.

The game launched Tuesday and can be found here. Players must be 18 or older to play.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip