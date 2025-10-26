Packers fans torn between loyalty and nostalgia as Aaron Rodgers to face Green Bay

Green Bay Packers fans will have mixed emotions on Sunday night when they watch Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback who led their team to a Super Bowl victory, take the field as the starting QB of the Pittsburgh Steelers against his former team.

The matchup brings back memories of Rodgers' 18 seasons in Green Bay, including the team's Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

Streeter Lecka 2011: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with the MVP trophy after speaking to the media during a press conference at Super Bowl XLV Media Center on February 7, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

"I wish the best of Aaron Rodgers. I'm a fan of Aaron Rodgers," Jeff Lemieux, a longtime Packers supporter, said.

Lemieux, who owns Jeff's Sports in Brookfield, had more than just a fan's connection to the four-time MVP. He developed a business relationship with Rodgers during the quarterback's time in Green Bay.

"When Aaron played with the Green Bay Packers, we did a lot of signings with him. So a big part of our business is getting autographs. We had a nice business relationship with Rodgers while he played with the Green Bay Packers," Lemieux said.

Matt Ludtke/AP Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes while head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love (10) watch during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Lemieux recognizes Rodgers' place in NFL history and the Packers' storied franchise.

"He's gonna go down as one of the greats. Obviously, he's gonna be a first-time Hall of Famer on the ballot," Lemieux said.

However, when it comes to Sunday night's game, Lemieux's loyalty remains with Green Bay.

"So, as a Packer fan, I look at it as like, I hope he has a good game, but that we win. That would be the best scenario for us," Lemieux said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

