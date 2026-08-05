Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon showcases versatility in training camp

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers' defense has been a showcase of versatility throughout training camp, with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon mixing and matching personnel to create different looks.

Gannon said he values players who can fill multiple roles.

"This has been a cool crew to work with because of the amount of guys that have multiple skill sets. I do believe in players, not plays. Where are we putting our guys? What are we asking them to do ... to affect the game in a positive way? Hopefully it comes into fruition," Gannon said.

At times during camp, the Packers have had three safeties on the field at once.

"They're the last line of defense ... the first trait I look for in that position is reliability. Then I think you can get creative. That can only be good if those guys can do that. And I do believe we have the room to do that," Gannon said.

Whether those new looks will appear in the preseason remains to be seen.

"Matt and I have had some really good conversations about that. I don't think there's a right or wrong answer. But I think our players have earned the right to play our stuff, get really good at it and go play," Gannon said.

New special teams coordinator Cam Achord said Trey Smack's inconsistency on the field at training camp comes with being young, like any position, but Achord said he is focused on more than just results.

"You just got to have him be a consistent person every day. He's here. And just continue to improve it. Because everything — there's something to probably tweak or look at every day. You just want to see him get better. It's not so much that makes him miss right now. It's more so about the ball contact, is what I'm looking at," Achord said.

Thursday's practice is closed to the public. Friday is Family Night at Lambeau Field.

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