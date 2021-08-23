Watch
Packers could be without LB Za'Darius Smith for opener

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 23: Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a defensive play during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Posted at 6:23 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 07:23:50-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers could be missing one of their best players when they kick off the 2021 season.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith “potentially” could miss the opener at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 12. Smith spent the first 12 practices of training camp on the non-football injury list with a back issue.

He returned to practice on Monday but missed the joint practices against the New York Jets on Wednesday and Thursday. He didn’t play in Saturday’s 23-14 preseason loss to the Jets.

