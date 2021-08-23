Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Kolten Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain is congratulated by Manny Pina after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nationals Brewers Baseball
Posted at 5:52 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 06:52:38-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall.

Hunter Strickland got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin’s second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this season and No. 7 for his career.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award