A Celebration of Heritage: A home run in the stands for our Latino/Hispanic community

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health took the celebration to the field Saturday afternoon as they celebrated Latino/Hispanic culture as Cerveceros Day at the Brewers Game.

The Brew Crew winning as they took on the Washington Nationals.

Fans chanted "este es mi crew," which translates to "this is my crew" in Spanish as they sported limited edition jerseys that read Cerveceros.

"Well you know Cerveceros means Brewers," said Cecil Negron.

Negron is no stranger to the Hispanic/Latino community. He moves to the beat of his own drum as he's been a pillar in the community bringing Puerto Rican sounds to Milwaukee for decades now.

Saturday Negron had the opportunity to play his drums and participate in the music before the game started at American Family Field.

"It is a fulfillment for us musicians to be able to bring this music and share it with this community."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, the Hispanic Latino population has grown to be the largest minority group in the state of Wisconsin by 7.6 percent.

"It feels like we are validated and I'm really really proud," said fan, Jennifer Lopez.

