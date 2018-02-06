Packers announce dates for the 13th Annual Tailgate Tour

GREEN BAY - On April 10-14 the Green Bay Packers will travel throughout southern Wisconsin and Iowa on their 13 Annual Tailgate Tour to visit with fans and thank them for their support.

Fans will get to meet and dine with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, players Kenny Clark, Blake Martinez and Ty Montgomery and Packers alumni Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman and Bubba Franks aboard a customized motor coach.

The motor coach will be decorated with the "Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour" logo and the phrase "Touching Down in Your Community" and will make stops in Verona on April 10, Monticello, Iowa on April 11, Janesville on April 12, Milwaukee on April 13 and West Bend on April 14.

"The Packers are looking forward to embarking on the 13th annual Tailgate Tour," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. "We're excited to visit with fans in Wisconsin and Iowa this year, and we are proud to be supporting outstanding nonprofit organizations during the tour, with the help of our loyal fans."

Tailgate party tickets include food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs for $40. General admission tickets will be available for $10 and will include access to the Q&A session and tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at 8 a.m. All profits from the tour will benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Tailgate party locations, hosting organizations and ticket information are as follows: