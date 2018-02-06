Packers announce dates for the 13th Annual Tailgate Tour

Fans will get to meet and dine with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, players Kenny Clark, Blake Martinez and Ty Montgomery and Packers alumni Rob Davis, Antonio Freeman and Bubba Franks aboard a customized motor coach.
The motor coach will be decorated with the "Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour" logo and the phrase "Touching Down in Your Community" and will make stops in Verona on April 10, Monticello, Iowa on April 11, Janesville on April 12, Milwaukee on April 13 and West Bend on April 14.
"The Packers are looking forward to embarking on the 13th annual Tailgate Tour," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. "We're excited to visit with fans in Wisconsin and Iowa this year, and we are proud to be supporting outstanding nonprofit organizations during the tour, with the help of our loyal fans."
Tailgate party tickets include food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs for $40. General admission tickets will be available for $10 and will include access to the Q&A session and tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, at 8 a.m. All profits from the tour will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
Tailgate party locations, hosting organizations and ticket information are as follows:
Verona: April 10 at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., Verona. To benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network. Tickets on sale at Miller & Sons Supermarket locations in Verona and Mt. Horeb; Karate America in Verona; Little Caesars Pizza in Verona; and at Badger Prairie Needs Network at 1200 E. Verona Ave. or online.
Monticello: April 11 at the Camp Courageous Durgin Pavilion, 12007 190th St., Monticello. To benefit Camp Courageous. Tickets on sale at the Camp Courageous facility or online.
Janesville: April 12 at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Dr., Janesville. To benefit the Salvation Army Janesville. Tickets on sale at the Salvation Army facility at 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville and at Janesville Kwik Trip locations (254 E. Memorial Dr., 3359 Milton Ave., 2518 W. Court St., 3123 US-51).
Milwaukee: April 13 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee. To benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. Tickets on sale at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena box office and Miller High Life Theatre box office at 500 W. Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee.
West Bend: April 14 at West Bend West High School, 1305 E. Decorah Rd. To benefit The Threshold Inc. Tickets (CASH ONLY) on sale at The Threshold Inc., 600 Rolfs Ave., West Bend; at Associated Bank at 715 West Paradise Drive; and at West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at 304 S. Main St.