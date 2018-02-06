Milwaukee-native Eagles player celebrates Super Bowl win

The Eagles' offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who graduated from Riverside University High School, is celebrating his big Super Bowl win.

While it may be his sixth year in the NFL, it has not been an easy journey. He has openly shared the problems he has faced due to severe anxiety. But now, he gets to share his victory with fans.

Brook's family still lives in the area. His biggest fan, his mother, lives in Mount Pleasant and works for MillerCoors.