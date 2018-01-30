Riverside University High School alumnus to play in Super Bowl LII

MOUNT PLEASANT - This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will square off in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and one name on the Eagles' roster may ring a bell with some local high school football fans.
On the Eagles roster is Brandon Brooks, a Milwaukee-native and alumnus of Riverside University High School.
His biggest fan is his mom, who lives in Mount Pleasant.
Behind every tough man, is a strong woman. In Brandon’s case, that’s his mom, Dorothy.
“Don't forget your roots and don't forget you weren't always at the top,” Dorothy said. “Whatever you decide to do, try your best at it.”
Those are just some of the things she instilled in her only child, who's ready to play in his first Super Bowl.
“I’m so nervous,” Dorothy said. “I’m trying to prepare for all this, and it’s just so much.”
Dorothy will be in Minneapolis too to support Brandon like she always has been. She loves sharing memories from his childhood. Like how when he was just three months old, he was wearing clothes for a one-year-old!
“He was like a sweet, fat little teddy bear,” she said. “I mean look at the rolls on him in that baby picture. He’s going to kill me!”
At 28, Brandon is now 6’5” tall and 340 pounds. But he's much more than football.
Dorothy is proudest of his kind heart, his bravery to share his struggles with anxiety with the world, and his strong mind. Brandon made sure to finish school and get his college degree from Miami University before going into the NFL. He still takes college courses, is learning Spanish, and completes internships in different fields, while a pro-athlete.