NEW BERLIN - A New Berlin-based Marketing company is sending more than 200 people to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

GMR Marketing will send 70 people from the Milwaukee area alone, the rest coming from their offices across the world.

Executive Vice President of Business Development for GMR, Steve Dupee is headed to the game for the 16th time, just a fraction of the 31 the company has been involved in.

"It's the height of fan passion in the United States, the NFL is the most popular sport in the US and this is the ultimate end to the season," Dupee said.

The company's employees will be working with their clients to connect potential customers with products.

"It's a great opportunity for us to do that at the Super Bowl, really to find ways for brands to connect with consumers that they have or don't have yet through shared passion," said Alex Beer, Executive Vice President of Client Consulting and Services.

The shared passion, in this case, is the NFL or football.

GMR is also involved in the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

