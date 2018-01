MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks rookie who was tased by Milwaukee police in a Walgreens parking lot last week will not face criminal charges.

Police said Monday body camera footage and a review of the reports did not merit a criminal charge.

Police also said they are reviewing the police response including supervisory oversight, and has referred the case to MPD’s Internal Affairs for an investigation into the officer's conduct during the incident.

Brown was tased at the Walgreens on S. 26th St. and W. National Ave. at 2 a.m. Friday morning. His car was reportedly doubled parked across two disability parking spots.