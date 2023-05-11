Packers 2023 schedule leaked, Love could make full-time starting debut in Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers' full schedule for the 2023 season was leaked Thursday, featuring five prime-time games and both Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve games. Matt Schneidman, a Packers beat reporter for The Athletic, first shared the schedule on Twitter.

According to the schedule, which is expected to be officially released at 7 p.m., Weeks 1 and 2 will both be away games for the Pack.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

Jordan Love, like Aaron Rodgers has done the past few years, will start the season with a game against the Packers' biggest rival, the Chicago Bears. It will be Love's first game as a full-time starter for the Packers.

The Packers will stay on the road for week two, with a game in Atlanta against the Falcons. Green Bay's first home game at Lambeau will be on Sept. 24 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers will play one Thursday night game, two Monday night games, and two Sunday night games. Five of the games are prime time, which may surprise some fans given this Packers team is without Rodgers.

Other noteworthy games include the Week 5 game in which the Packers will travel to Las Vegas to take on former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and the Raiders. Plus, last season's Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, will visit Green Bay during week 13.

Two of the Packers' games will air on TMJ4 News: the week 13 game against the Chiefs and the week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Full 2023 Packers schedule:



Week 1: at Bears (Sept. 10)

Week 2: at Falcons (Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Saints (Sept. 24)

Week 4: vs. Lions (Sept 28)

Week 5: at Raiders (Oct. 9)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Broncos (Oct. 22)

Week 8: vs. Vikings (Oct. 29)

Week 9: vs. Rams (Nov. 5)

Week 10: at Steelers (Nov. 12)

Week 11: vs. Chargers (Nov. 19)

Week 12: at Lions (Nov. 23)

Week 13: vs. Chiefs (Dec. 3)

Week 14: at Giants (Dec. 11)

Week 15: vs Buccaneers (Dec. 17)

Week 16: at Panthers (Dec. 24)

Week 17: at Vikings (Dec. 31)

Week 18: vs Bears (TBD)

In other NFL schedule news, Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, with a game against the Buffalo Bills.



