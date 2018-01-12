“Everything’s kind of quick from that point on,” he said. “Basically I saw him and realized, oh crap, there’s a bear right there and I better get out of here. I went to turn left and run back in the house.”
Meunier was moving as quickly and instinctively as possible, but it wasn’t fast enough.
“His left paw came up and caught me right there,” he said, showing a gigantic scar across his forehead.
All told, Meunier received 41 stitches and expects to have a scar for life. Still, two days after his death-defying adventure, the Packer fan is able to laugh about the “Packer fan vs Bear” storyline.
“The irony of that didn’t happen, I didn’t realize it until last night when I was sitting watching one of these on TV,” he said with a wry smile and sitting up slightly so we could see the big ‘G’ on his Packer t-shirt. “Who I was with told me ‘isn’t it funny that you were wearing a Packers jersey as you’re getting interviewed about being attacked by a bear?’ And then it kind of dawned on me and it was kind of funny.”