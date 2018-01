Sorry, deal hunters but in 2018 you'll likely see price increases that will hurt your pocketbook, starting with airfare.

If you're planning a vacation, the Global Business Travel Association predicts the price to fly will go up nearly 4 percent this year.

Your grocery bill will likely get beefy this year too, starting with wine.

Extreme weather in places like Italy, France, and California, means grape harvests in 2018 could be the worst they've been in decades.

The Consumer Price Index also predicts you'll pay more for eggs, meat and fresh fruit this year.

Next, if you're looking for a new home, Marketwatch.com expects prices to climb about 4 percent this year.

The bump comes off a big increase in prices in 2017.

"Certain buildings in the downtown area, I've seen similar units sell for $50 thousand in appreciation last year alone," said Chris Corley, a real estate broker in Milwaukee. "Prices have really gone up and they're going to continue to go up. If your thinking about buying, I suggest jumping on it and buying."

You should also expect to pay even more for college.

Collegeboard. org says tuition will go up about 2.5 percent at private schools and about 3 percent at public ones.