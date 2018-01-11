Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:55PM CST expiring January 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
California woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco
The store has a pretty relaxed return policy
3:48 PM, Jan 11, 2018
1 hour ago
Watch the story from CNN below:
A woman in California returned a dead Christmas tree to Costco on Jan. 4, according to a customer who snapped a photo of the exchange.
In addition to posting the photo, Scott Bentley wrote on Facebook, "She did get a refund – not happily though. It was questioned, verified purchase on her account and she was shamed to a small degree…But I don’t think it fazed her because she has no conscience."