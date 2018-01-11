California woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco

The store has a pretty relaxed return policy

3:48 PM, Jan 11, 2018
1 hour ago
Gareth Cattermole
Copyright Getty Images

Watch the story from CNN below:

 

A woman in California returned a dead Christmas tree to Costco on Jan. 4, according to a customer who snapped a photo of the exchange. 

In addition to posting the photo, Scott Bentley wrote on Facebook, "She did get a refund – not happily though. It was questioned, verified purchase on her account and she was shamed to a small degree…But I don’t think it fazed her because she has no conscience." 

People on social media agreed with Bentley, calling the woman "cheap" and "disappointing."

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top