NFL Draft at Lambeau Field? Packers 'likely' to host in 2025 or 2027

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are "likely" to host the NFL Draft in either 2025 or 2027, Team President Mark Murphy said Monday.

Murphy's comments came at the team's annual shareholder's meeting at Lambeau Field, which is a tradition unlike any other in the NFL.

TMJ4's Delaney Brey was in attendance at the meeting and shared the news on Twitter:

The #Packers are likely to hold the #NFLDraft in 2025 or 2027 🏈 — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) July 25, 2022

Thousands of fans/shareholders attend the meeting each year. The Packers are the only team which allows the public to purchase shares.

The Packers previously applied to host the 2024 NFL Draft, but that honor was eventually given to Detroit.

The decision on the 2025 NFL draft is expected to be announced in March of 2023.

