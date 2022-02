GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — According to Packers CEO Mark Murphy, Green Bay is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is in Las Vegas, and the 2023 NFL Draft is in Kansas City.

Washington, D.C. and Detroit are also finalists to host the festivities in 2024, per Murphy. D.C. last hosted the event in 1941 at the Willard Hotel.

Murphy expects to learn the final decision regarding 2024 NFL Draft at the Annual League Meeting held March 27-30, 2022 in Palm Beach.