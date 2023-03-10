Mark Murphy's comments fuel speculation on Aaron Rodgers' future

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The President of the Green Bay Packers, Mark Murphy, may have given us more clues about the future of Aaron Rodgers.

Murphy spoke during the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) girls basketball state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

According to video of the WIAA telecast, the presenter asked Murphy if there is a scenario where Aaron is still the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers during the 2023-24 season.

Murphy replied, "Yeah, I mean, unless... if things don’t work out the way that we would want them. Yeah he is obviously a great player," according to the telecast video.

Murphy said in the video the Packers gave the Jets and Aaron Rodgers permission to speak. Team officials flew out to Los Angeles earlier this week to reportedly speak with the MVP.

Murphy also confirmed that if Rodgers formally requested a trade, he would honor it.

A little more context on those #WIAA telecast reactions. I don't think Mark meant it to sound as "get the hell out" as it came across. But anyone who's been really listening has known the #Packers love Rodgers, but no longer "like" him. https://t.co/25TrLgutmo — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) March 10, 2023

No one has confirmed where Rodgers will be playing next season. Sports pundits have suggested Rodgers will either retire, stay with the Packers or join another team in the NFL, perhaps the New York Jets.

Murphy said the Packers home office would prefer to have the question of Rodgers' future solved by the start of free agency, which is March 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT.

Seeing the news, NFL Netork's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "Another indication the #Packers are moving forward with Jordan Love..."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky tweeted, "So this would seem to indicate that the Packers prefer to trade Rodgers."

WBAY's Dave Schroeder was first to report the news.

I asked Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy why they let the Jets talk with Aaron Rodgers.



“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides.” pic.twitter.com/JNTOnO4VPv — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) March 10, 2023

