Lil Wayne says RIP to Green Bay Packers season, Rodgers should have been traded

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth game in a row on Sunday, and one of the team's biggest fans was not pleased.

Rapper Lil Wayne went to Twitter to share his thoughts after the devastating loss, writing "RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season." 12 is of course in reference to MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

While Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions against the Detroit Lions, an incomplete pass on the fourth down among other mistakes led the Pack to a 15-9 defeat. The Lions meanwhile said goodbye to a five-game losing streak. The Packers have now lost five games straight - a first since 2008, when Rodgers joined the team.

Green Bay is now 3-6 and four games behind the division-leading Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

Lil Wayne is known as a big Packers fan. Back in January, he posted a video featuring footage of him explaining how he became such a big Packers backer. Lil Wayne said it starts in 1997 with Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans. According to Wayne, his dad attended the game, even though he had no knowledge of either team or the sport itself.

RELATED 'That's my team': Lil Wayne shares how he became a Packers fan

However, by the time he came home, he had loads of Green Bay Packers championship memorabilia.

"When you from the hood, towels and all that (expletive) doesn't get hung up, nailed to walls. That gets used. So every day I was actually using the Green Bay towel, drinking out of that Green Bay cup, eating out of that Green Bay bowl," said Wayne then.

He said because of that, and the fact that they were the champions, he decided "that's my team."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip