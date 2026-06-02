Josh Jacobs returns to practice amid domestic violence arrest; Packers coach calls it 'business as usual'

Josh Jacobs is back on the practice field for the Green Bay Packers, just days after the running back was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Jacobs practiced Tuesday at the Hudson Center during OTAs. Head coach Matt LaFleur described the running back's return as business as usual. Jacobs has not been formally charged following his arrest last week in an alleged domestic violence incident.

In other injury news, linebacker Micah Parsons was also in the building. LaFleur did not provide a medical timeline or a specific update on Parsons' return, but said from his perspective, Parsons looks pretty good.

Watch: Josh Jacobs returns to practice Tuesday:

Packers RB Josh Jacobs returns to practice

"As far as Micah, he's in the building, so it was great to see him yesterday and to see where he's at in that process, but he's been as advertised in terms of the player and then as a leader on this football team, so I couldn't be more excited than to have a guy like that. And as far as those other guys, I'm not — that's out of my control, that's out of my worry, so I'm going to focus on our guys," LaFleur said.

As the Packers continue to monitor their pass rush, defensive end Myles Garrett was traded from Cleveland to the Los Angeles Rams, a team the Packers expect to contend with in the NFC.

On the subject of joint practices, LaFleur said the team does not expect to hold one in Pittsburgh or in Denver, but that he is planning a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals. His brother, Mike LaFleur, is the head coach of the Cardinals.

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