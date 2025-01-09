Jordan Love remains 'hopeful' for Sunday's Wild Card game vs. Eagles

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As the Green Bay Packers (11-6) prepare for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3), the team is being coy about Jordan Love's availability.

After exiting Week 18's game against the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury, Love was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was reserved in sharing information, but he did confirm Love threw the football in some capacity.

Both Jordan Love and Malik Willis were limited today.



Lafleur said Love threw in a 'limited basis.'#Packers | #GBvsPHI https://t.co/fkLE5C2sTQ — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2025

"By the next day, I was feeling back to normal," Love shared after Wednesday's practice. "Little less numbing.”

When asked if he'll be able to play in Philadelphia, Love said he's 'hopeful.' However, with Christian Watson out for the season with an ACL tear, he won't have his biggest deep threat downfield this Sunday against a humming Eagles secondary.

Watch: Packers will try to stop Barkley in Wild Card game vs. Eagles:

Packers back on the practice field

“You hate to see what happened to Christian," LaFleur expressed. "That's a real kick in the gut, but everybody in that room has got to pick up the slack.”

Before Sunday's season-ending injury against the Bears, Watson averaged 21.4 yards per catch on 29 receptions, which is second in the league behind Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (22.3).

Both Matt Lafleur and Jordan Love were a bit coy about his elbow injury, but No. 10 was back at practice today in “limited”fashion.



With Christian Watson also out for the season, the Packers receiver room needs to “pick up the slack” this Sunday against the Eagles. #GBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/IAd6pQ10ze — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 9, 2025

The Eagles are known for keeping the lid on opposing offenses, ranking first in both pass defense (174.2 yards allowed) and explosive pass percentage (10.3%).

An explosive pass is defined as a 16-yard gain or more.

"We always got (Watson's) back no matter what and that's our mindset," Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed expressed. "We're going out there to play for him. He works hard. He earns everything that we earn, so we deserve to give that back to him."

While the Packers will continue to lean on their run game like they have all season, ranking fifth in the NFL averaging 146.8 yards per game, the Eagles' defense is too sound for Green Bay to be one-dimensional on Sunday.

Stopping Saquon

It doesn’t take a genius to know that the Eagles offense runs through Saquon Barkley, but figuring out how to contain him on Sunday is a different conversation.

The Packers got a taste of him in Week 1's 34-29 loss in São Paulo, Brazil to open the regular season. Barkley rushed for 109 yards on 24 carries and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).

He eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards this season on Dec. 29 versus the Cowboys but rested in Week 18.

"He's got great hands," LaFleur explained. "He can run routes. Obviously, the last time we played each other he beat us on a rail route out of the backfield for a touchdown, and then he's just deadly in space. The more space he has the more dangerous he can be."

The Packers are significantly better at defending the run this season compared to recent years, ranking seventh in the NFL (99.4 yards). However, with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion) returning to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games, Green Bay can't gloss over Philadelphia's passing game.

Luckily for the Packers, rookie safety Evan Williams (quadriceps) also returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last three games.

Sunday's Wild Card game kicks off in Philadelphia at 3:30 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error