Report: Packers receiver Christian Watson out for playoffs with torn ACL

GREEN BAY — Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will miss all of the playoffs and possibly the beginning of the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL, according to a report.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted on Xthat Watson "is believed to have torn his ACL and suffered additional damage" against the Bears on Sunday. The diagnosis has not yet been confirmed by the team.

Sources: #Packers standout WR Christian Watson is believed to have torn his ACL and suffered additional damage, ending his season and putting the beginning of 2025 in jeopardy.



A frustrating reality for that talented pass-catcher. pic.twitter.com/KgVXQY2QM2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2025

Watson, a third-year pro out of North Dakota State, is one of Jordan Love's favorite targets. During 15 games in the 2024 campaign, he hauled in 29 receptions on 53 targets, for 620 yards and two touchdowns.

He trails only Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft in receiving yards for the Packers this year.

Watch: Talking Packers playoffs with 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban:

Talking Packers playoffs with 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban

Watson was carted to the locker room in Sunday's Week 18 loss against the Chicago Bears. He had previously missed the Packers' 27-25 loss at Minnesota last week with an injured left knee. This injury appeared to involve his right knee.

This latest injury didn't appear to result from any contact. He was running a pattern and went straight down as the pass was thrown to teammate Dontayvion Wicks. He clutched his right knee afterward.

After Packers officials went on the field to examine him, Watson walked to the sideline and went into the injury tent. Watson then held his left hand to his head as he was carted into the locker room.

Jordan Love was also hurt in the loss to the Bears, but it appears as if he has a chance to play when the Packers head to Philadelphia for a Wild Card matchup against the Eagles this Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error