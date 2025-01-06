Green Bay Packers will face Philadelphia Eagles in Wild Card playoff game Sunday

The Green Bay Packers have learned their playoff fate. The green and gold will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFL's Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The game will take place on Sunday, January 12 at 3:30 p.m. The Packers enter as the NFC's 7th seed, while Philadelphia is the 2nd seed.

Fans can watch the game on FOX. According to ESPN, the Eagles are currently favored by 5.5 points in the matchup.

Watch: Talking Packers playoffs with 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban:

Green Bay is banged up heading into the playoffs, with both QB Jordan Love and WR Christian Watson suffering injuries Sunday.

If the Packers are victorious against the Eagles, they face an even tougher task in the divisional round - another road contest against the Detroit Lions.

