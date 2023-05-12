Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles'husband, signs with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jonathan Owens, husband of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, is officially a new safety for the Green Bay Packers.

Biles and Owen tied the knot just last week, and now they have one more thing to celebrate! Both Biles and Owen shared the news on Instagram that Owens had signed with the Packers.

Owens posted saying, "New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week. Let's get to work." While Biles posted saying, "slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO."

The posts both featured Biles and Owens wearing Packers gear, hanging out at Lambeau Field.

Prior to signing with the Packers, Owens spent four years with the Houston Texans. During those four years, he started in 19 games and had one interception.

