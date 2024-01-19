'It's so exciting': Jordan Love's former high school football coach chats with TMJ4

MILWAUKEE — The trip from Jordan Love's hometown of Bakersfield, California is just under four hours from Levi's Stadium, where the 49ers will take on the Packers. Despite the close proximity, it's safe to say those from his alma mater, Liberty High School, are rooting for the Green and Gold, including his former coach Bryan Nixon. He talked with TMJ4's Andrea Williams.

"How are you feeling to see one of your past students in Jordan Love take the field for such a big game?" asked Williams.

"Oh, it's so exciting, I mean it's just one of those things that you've been able to watch him, and now you get to see him on the biggest stage, and see him perform. Just super super excited for him and his family and just fun to watch!" answered Nixon.

Coach Nixon guided Jordan three of his four years of high school and was one of many within the school family to rally around him during one of the most difficult times in his life. After Love tragically lost his father his sophomore year, he contemplated quitting football.

"He was able to get through some adversity and use that as an outlet and continue to go. He continued to grow and I think that was one of the things that everyone, our school, our staff, his friends, the external players all grew together with him," said Nixon.

Coincidentally, Coach Nixon also coached former Packer linebacker Krys Barnes. Both players are role models to younger players who want to follow in their footsteps.

"Well, it's about character and work ethic and they were able to see that in those two young men. They were phenomenal men of character. They worked hard, they did things right and you know, made an avenue for themselves to be successful. And our kids are able to see they when they come back," said Nixon.

Does Coach have any advice for the Packers star quarterback?

"No, I don't give any advice anymore, I just encourage him and celebrate his successes and we were lucky enough to go to Lambeau and watch him play Tampa Bay a few weeks ago, so that was overall a great experience."

As the Pack prepares to take on the 49ers, Coach reminds us all...it's one step at a time getting to the Big Game in Vegas.

"It's week to week, and we have to continue that journey and do the best we can in that week to see if we can move on," said Nixon. "100% Go Pack Go!"

