'It's just pain management': Aaron Rodgers says injured toe won't stop him from playing this season

GREEN BAY — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his fractured pinky toe that caused concerns after Sunday's game "is not gonna be a problem" and that it won't stop him from playing this season.

Rodgers addressed the toe concerns during his weekly visit on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

"The toe was definitely hurting after the game Sunday, but it is what it is. It isn't gonna be a problem I don't think. It's not gonna stop me from playing - it's just pain management," he said.

"But I'm gonna keep playing and probably not practice a whole lot unless there is significant improvement," Rodgers continued.

"It was great, the bye week, it was amazing to get that thing healed up for almost two weeks. But you go out there and play and run around and try to do some things - it's gonna be painful after the game," he ssaid.

Rodgers injured his toe in November when he was on the COVID-19/reserve list. ESPN reported earlier this week he has "barely" practiced even though he hasn't missed significant game time.

During the Packers' bye week Rodgers said surgery was an option. But he said Sunday he wants to avoid the surgery as it would immobilize his toe.

"That would be last resort, for sure," Rodgers said then. "But I've got to see what kind of setback it was tonight."

