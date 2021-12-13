Aaron Rodgers says injured pinky toe 'feels worse,' examination set for Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to have his fractured pinky toe examined Monday after his toe felt "worse" after the win against the Chicago Bears Sunday night.

Rodgers said after the 45-30 win at Lambeau Field that the toe "feels worse," according to ESPN. "I don't know what kind of setback that I had tonight, but we'll look at it tomorrow. Definitely took a step back tonight," Rodgers said.

Rodgers injured his toe in November when he was on the COVID-19/reserve list. ESPN reports he has "barely" practiced even though he hasn't missed significant game time.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport meanwhile reports Rodgers had a "little setback" on Sunday and that he'll have it examined on Monday.

During the Packers' bye week Rodgers said surgery was an option. But he said Sunday he wants to avoid the surgery as it would immobilize his toe.

"That would be last resort, for sure," Rodgers said, according to ESPN. "But I've got to see what kind of setback it was tonight."

