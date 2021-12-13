Aaron Rodgers' doppelganger shows up at Sunday's game

GREEN BAY — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to have a doppelganger.

During Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, TV cameras spotted a man dressed in Packers gear, sporting bushy beard, watching the game from the stands.

But at a closer look, the game's commentators made a connection: the man looked an awful lot like Aaron Rodgers.

"God don't tell me there's two of them!" one said.

"You know what this is? This is the dictionary, and you're looking at the definition of doppelganger," the other responded.

"Look at that... (laughs)."

"Right?"

Video shared from NBC and the NFL shows the man looking at the game. But moments later Rodgers' long-lost twin turns his gaze towards the camera, shakes his head and the points straight ahead.

The video showed a side-by-side with the real Aaron Rodgers, who understandably appears focused on "owning" the Bears.

