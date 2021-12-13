Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown with fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
APTOPIX Bears Packers Football
Posted at 10:54 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 23:54:51-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to continue his mastery of the NFL’s oldest rivalry as the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 45-30.

The Packers scored the first 24 points of the second half to erase a 27-21 halftime deficit.

Green Bay took a four-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and moved closer to its third straight division title.

Chicago has lost seven of eight.

Rodgers has 61 TD passes against Chicago, the most all-time against the Bears and one more than his predecessor Brett Favre.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale