Is Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby leaving? Wife's tweet suggests the end

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Is Green Bay's kicker Mason Crosby leaving the team? He is no longer listed as a kicker on the Packer's website.

Crosby's wife, Molly Crosby, also had a tweet that suggested he was leaving the team.

Last week, Jonathan Owens, husband of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, officially joined the Packers as a new safety. Both Biles and Owen shared the news that Owens signed with the team on Twitter.

According to Sports Illustrated, Molly tweeted at Biles, "Sad we will miss you, we just ended a 16 year run with the team…that being said…I’ve got some stuff I need to share with you. Little city with a big heart and some AMAZING stores and restaurants. We loved our time there and so will you! Let’s talk coats, boots, custom packer gear…”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Crosby, who was chosen by the Packers in the 2007 NFL Draft, remains a free agent.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Auburn kicker Anders Carlson. According to the NFL, Carlson redshirted his first year with Auburn and took over as kicker in 2018. He received second-team All-SEC honors in 2020 after tying for second nationally with 20 field goals and tying for ninth-best in the FBS with a 90.9 percent field-goal make rate (24-25-96% XPs).

The Packers have also recently parted ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb.

