Live blog: Here are the Packers' selections for the 2023 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The NFL Draft has arrived and that means the Green Bay Packers are adding some names to their roster. This, after losing probably the biggest name Green Bay had: Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have 11 picks in this year's draft, three of which they received during the Rodgers trade with the Jets.

During that trade, the Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder (No. 42), and a sixth-rounder this year.

Plus, the Jets handed over a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of plays for New York this season.

The 11 picks are split among the seven rounds in the draft. The Packers had one pick in the first round, two picks in the second, one pick each in rounds 3-6, and four picks in round 7.

Round one happened Thursday night, rounds two and three are on Friday, and rounds four through seven are on Saturday.

Here are the players the Packers selected with each pick

Round one:

Pick 13: With their 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

Michael Conroy/AP Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Round two:

Pick 42: With their 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Pick 45: With their 45th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Round three:

Pick 78: With their 78th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Round four:

Pick 116: With their 116th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Round five:

Pick 149: With their 149th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Round six:

Pick 207: With their 207th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Round seven:

Pick 232: With their 232nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Pick 235: With their 235th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Pick 242: With their 242nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

Pick 256: With their 256th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected TBA

