Green Bay Packers preseason schedule finalized: Here are the dates and times

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers preseason schedule for 2023 has been finalized! The Packers will play in three games, two of which are on Saturdays with the other being on a Friday.

For the second year in a row, the Packers will start their preseason on the road Friday, Aug. 11 with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The second preseason game for the Packers will fall on Saturday, Aug. 19. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in Green Bay against the New England Patriots. According to a news release from the Packers, the game will be New England's first preseason trip to Green Bay since 2005.

Finally, Green Bay's final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Aug. 26 at home. The two teams haven't faced off in the preseason since 2013.

The Packers said both of the home games will have charitable aspects to them. The first has been designated as the Play Football game, and the second is the Packers Give Back game.

