Green Bay Packers open 2021 NFL season with Week 1 trip to New Orleans

AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Posted at 9:20 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 11:11:12-04

The Green Bay Packers will start the 2021 NFL season with a Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers play the Saints in New Orleans on Sept. 12.

The game will be the first between the teams since Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired at the end of the last season.

There has still been no word on if Packers' QB and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will return for the upcoming season after reports that he was disgruntled with the team.

The Packers' full schedule will be released Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m. on packers.com.

