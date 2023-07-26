Green Bay Packers fans embrace training camp, ready for rain and heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Hundreds of Packers fans turned out for day one of training camp despite a forecast of possible showers and rising temperatures.

"Every year I come out. I support my team no matter what. Rain, sleet, or shine," said Eric Ellis, a lifelong Packers fan from Racine.

The rain did fall on day one, but the storm clouds had largely moved on by practice time at Ray Nitschke Field. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 90s on Thursday.

The Packers organization said it's following NFL hydration protocols and if needed, they can play inside at Don Hutson Center.

Fans said they're also prepared for any heat.

"For the heat tomorrow we brought some neck-cold things to keep us cool. And we obviously have umbrellas for the rain," said fan Bethany Galligan.

For Mike Riley of Ohio, a trip to Wisconsin and Lambeau Field was an early birthday gift. The weather wasn't going to deter him.

"It's an honor getting to be in Wisconsin and Lambeau Field, and getting to stand on it. It feels like a dream," said Riley.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip