Green Bay Packers players, fans and employees contributed to a donation of $106,700 to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season.

According to a news release from the Green Bay Packers, the team took an active role in fundraising for the Salvation Army this holiday season.

The donations from the Packers help the Red Kettle Campaign reach its season's goal of $1.1 million. The Packers made sure that the Salvation Army received enough funds for their community benefiting programs.

Packers Give Back Day, Dec. 19, is a day dedicated to giving back to the Green Bay community, employees got out of the office to fundraise. In total $38,150.88 was raised . E mployees and shoppers raised $23,150.88 by ringing bells in Bay Park Square Mall. The team matched those donations with $15,000.

The Packers contributions go far beyond one day. Each Monday, players signed autographs at Lambeau Field in exchange for donations to the Salvation Army. These donations totaled $34,274.65, which Rodgers matched resulting in $68,549.30 total for the signature campaign.

The Packers do their part to make an impact both on and off the field.