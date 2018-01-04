Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 8:55PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
The donations from the Packers help the Red Kettle Campaign reach its season's goal of $1.1 million. The Packers made sure that the Salvation Army received enough funds for their community benefiting programs.
Packers Give Back Day, Dec. 19, is a day dedicated to giving back to the Green Bay community, employees got out of the office to fundraise. In total $38,150.88 was raised. Employees and shoppers raised $23,150.88 by ringing bells in Bay Park Square Mall. The team matched those donations with $15,000.