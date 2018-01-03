Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 1:39PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
ESPN report: Packers offensive coordinator, QB coach both out
5:10 PM, Jan 3, 2018
2 hours ago
GREEN BAY -- A tumultuous offseason for the Green Bay Packers continued Wednesday afternoon as news broke that both the Packers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach are no longer with the team, ESPN reported.
The worldwide leader's Adam Schefter tweeted the news early Wednesday evening:
Edgar Bennett is out as Packers’ offensive coordinaor and Alex Van Pelt is out as Packers’ QB coach, per @RobDemovsky and @mortreport.