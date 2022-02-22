Farewell or see you soon? Aaron Rodgers writes 'thank you' letter to Woodley, players

GREEN BAY — In an Instagram post that has already gone viral, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers both thanked reportedly former partner Shailene Woodley for "showing me what unconditional love looks like" and writes to his fellow Packers teammates, "I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made."

The post has once again kicked up theories on whether or not the MVP will stay with the Packers, or leave after 17 years on the team.

Rodgers is set to attend his weekly slot on the The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and so we may learn more then.

In the Insta post, Rodgers first addresses Shailene Woodley, who reportedly separated with Rodgers. Rodgers writes, "thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

Next Rodgers tags some of the men who "share the QB room with everyday," including Packers QB Jordan Love, writing "you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys." Rodgers also tagged several players on the "Friday crew" and expressed his appreciation of their time spent together.

Rodgers closes the Insta post to his teammates, past and current, as well as to fans:

"You are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made."

"Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace," Rodgers wrote.

