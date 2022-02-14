Watch
Reports: Packers willing to make Rodgers NFL's highest-paid player

The team is "all-in" on getting Rodgers to return, according to both ESPN and NFL Network.
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 7:10 AM, Feb 14, 2022
The Packers want to run it back at least one more time.

According to both ESPN and NFL Network, the team is reportedly willing to go "all-in" for Aaron Rodgers. That would involve making him the game's highest-paid player and also pushing salary cap money into future years in order to compete now.

A new contract would be for two years and $45 million dollars, making Rodgers the highest-paid player on a per year basis.

Both reports say Rodgers' relationship with the Packers is in a "good" place. NFL.com' story says the past year has been a "complete 180" for Rodgers and the front office, with more open communication between the two sides.

