Green Bay or Denver? Bookies breaks down odds of Rodgers' next destination

GREEN BAY — The likelihood of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay is the same as leaving for the Denver Broncos.

Bookies.com broke down the odds of Rodgers' next destination after the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

According to their statistics, the two options with the greatest odds are Green Bay and Denver. However, several other teams still made the list.

Should Rodgers not stay in Green Bay or go to Denver, Bookies.com said the team with the highest odds is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And if it's not the Steelers, could it be the Miami Dolphins? Bookies.com says that's possible.

The Raiders, Saints, and 49ers are also on the list followed by the Browns, Colts, Eagles, Panthers, Buccaneers, and finally the Texans.

Still, Denver seems quite possible especially considering the Packers' offensive coordinator is finalizing a deal to become the Broncos' next head coach.

