Reports: Packers lose offensive coordinator to Denver Broncos

David Richard/AP
General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jan 27, 2022
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will need a new offensive coordinator as Nathaniel Hackett finalizes a deal with the Denver Broncos.

Hackett has been with the Packers since 2019 but will soon become the Broncos' new head coach, according to the NFL.

Hackett originally met with the Broncos in Green Bay on January 15. On Monday, he traveled to the Broncos' headquarters for a second interview.

According to the NFL, that meeting lasted around 8 hours and after a cross-country search, Hackett became the clear favorite.

An insider for NFL Network said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur plans to replace Hackett by hiring from within. One possible replacement could be QB coach Luke Getsy.

Hackett's hiring would raise speculation about the Broncos trying to acquire Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

Many contracts are coming to an end this offseason for the Packers, including wide receiver Davante Adams.

