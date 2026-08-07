Packers fans in Milwaukee are gearing up for an evening at Lambeau Field for Family Night, with tickets limited but still available.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., warm-ups begin at 7 p.m., and the scrimmage kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster starting at $12.30, but they are limited. Parking passes are sold out. The organization recommends parking in the neighborhood or in nearby lots.

Watch: Packers Family Night is Friday:

Fans are gearing up Green Bay Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field

Fans can expect an intra-squad scrimmage and performances, including from the Milwaukee Bucks hype team.

Andrew Hundt, owner of the Green and Gold Zone, a Packers merchandise store in Greenfield, said the event helps fans build excitement heading into the regular season.

Alonna Johnson

"I think we have the largest percentage of fans that get excited every year. I think every year we're getting less and less excited about how we're going to do during the regular season. I think the expectation this year are to go a little deeper into the playoffs."

For Hundt, a strong Packers season means more than just wins on the field.

"As a business owner, the better the Packers do, the better we do. I mean, we noticed a significant drop off after a loss. So my wife cheers harder than she ever has in the past for wins during the regular season."

The full-pad practice gives fans an early look at how the team is shaping up ahead of the regular season.

Family Fest is also happening near the stadium from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy a dance party, mini golf, face painting, and other free events.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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