ESPN ranked the rosters of all NFL teams: Here's where the Packers fell

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are going to look very different this season, with a new starting quarterback leading the team. And that change is leading to many conversations and debates over the upcoming season.

Some people think Jordan Love is the future, and have great faith in his ability to perform. Others, however, are skeptical. Now, ESPN is weighing in on the situation.

Less than a week ago, the sports network released its list of roster rankings. It looks at the rosters of all 32 NFL teams for the coming season and ranks them based on strengths, weaknesses, X factors, and more.

Of the 32 teams, the Packers have the 23rd-best roster in the league, ESPN reported. Its greatest strength is cornerbacks. ESPN said Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and "anchors a terrific Green Bay CB room."

ESPN also mentioned Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, and Keisean Nixon.

"Eric Stokes -- a 2021 first-round pick -- continues to develop after missing the second half of 2022 with a foot injury. Rasul Douglas has settled in as a solid, underrated corner. Keisean Nixon made some noise late last season and will make a play for primary slot duties," ESPN reported.

The Packers' weakest unit, according to ESPN, is its pass-catchers. The sports network said Green Bay's top seven wide receivers and op two tight ends were all drafted in 2022 or 2023, making them all very inexperienced.

"Second-year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and rookies Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, and Tucker Kraft are all ticketed for massive 2023 roles," ESPN wrote.

David Bakhtiari is listed as the Packers' X factor for the season, with ESPN saying while he only played in 55% of the offensive snaps last season, when on the field, "he's still got it."

ESPN gave the top roster in the league to Kansas City, with Patrick Mahoes listed as its strongest unit.

Other notable teams for Packers fans: The Vikings roster came in at No. 16 while Chicago is down at No. 22.

